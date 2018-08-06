You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit records DPU of 1.587 S cents in maiden earnings

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 9:05 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SASSEUR Reit (real estate investment trust) announced a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.587 Singapore cents in its first financial results after its mainboard listing on March 28 this year.

The Reit's DPU - recorded from March 28 to June 30 - was 4.6 per cent higher than what was forecast in its prospectus, as was its distributable income to unitholders, which at S$18.74 million was higher than the S$17.91 million forecast.

For the period under review, net property income - recorded as "entrusted management agreement" in Sasseur Reit's earnings - was S$32.29 million, 3 per cent higher than its S$31.35 million forecast.

The Reit clocked total sales of S$193.3 million, jumping 40.6 per cent on a proforma basis compared to the same year-ago period, mainly attributable to higher outlet sales registered at the four portfolio properties at its the Chongqing, Bishan, Hefei and Kunming outlet malls.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Despite the second quarter being typically a seasonally slower quarter for the industry, Sasseur Reit performed very well in sales; putting us on track to achieving our forecast sales targets for the full fiscal year. The sales at Chongqing Outlet mall continues to out-perform forecast as a more mature mall, while sales at the younger outlet malls at Bishan, Hefei and Kunming continue to gain traction with strong growth," said the manager's chief executive Anthony Ang.

Sasseur Reit's initial portfolio consists of four retail outlet malls in China, with a combined net lettable area of 304,573.1 square metres.

The current distribution will be paid out on or before Sept 30, 2018.

The manager intends to distribute 100 per cent of the distributable income to unitholders until Dec 31, 2019, thereafter lowering it to at least 90 per cent of the Reit's distributable income.

Companies & Markets

Keppel to acquire 3.35 ha Chengdu plot for 373m yuan

Raffles Medical Q2 profit up 0.8% to S$16.9m

Manulife US Reit posts 9.7% drop in Q2 DPU on enlarged unit base

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2

Keppel unit to set up A$1b wholesale Australian property fund with Vicinity

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 Huawei declares ambition to be No 1 after dethroning Apple
3 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
4 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
5 Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BP_Accounting And Corporate Regulatory Authority_060818_2.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

ESG to help new SMEs go digital from birth

BT_20180806_JQTREVER6_3522825.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Real Estate

The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening