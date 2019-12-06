Sasseur Reit to join FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index

SASSEUR Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur Reit) will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index from Dec 23, its manager said on Friday.

The index, which tracks the performance of listed property companies and Reits in emerging markets, is a collaboration among FTSE Russell, the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit).

Anthony Ang, chief executive of Sasseur Reit’s manager, said that the inclusion of the Reit in the index would allow it to enjoy higher visibility and trading liquidity from institutional investors.

He added that the outlet mall operator is well-positioned to increase its share of the high-growth China retail outlet market with the support of sponsor Sasseur Group, which has a pipeline of 11 outlet malls under its management in China.

Prior to the midday break, Sasseur Reit units were trading 0.6 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cents higher to S$0.88 on Friday at 11.57am.