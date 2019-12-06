You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit to join FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 1:21 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SASSEUR Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur Reit) will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index from Dec 23, its manager said on Friday. 

The index, which tracks the performance of listed property companies and Reits in emerging markets, is a collaboration among FTSE Russell, the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit).

Anthony Ang, chief executive of Sasseur Reit’s manager, said that the inclusion of the Reit in the index would allow it to enjoy higher visibility and trading liquidity from institutional investors.

He added that the outlet mall operator is well-positioned to increase its share of the high-growth China retail outlet market with the support of sponsor Sasseur Group, which has a pipeline of 11 outlet malls under its management in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prior to the midday break, Sasseur Reit units were trading 0.6 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cents higher to S$0.88 on Friday at 11.57am.

SEE ALSO

Frasers' logistics and commercial Reits propose S$1.58b merger

Companies & Markets

No legal basis for Magnus Energy to challenge EGM resolutions: requisitioning shareholders

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Lendlease Global Reit with 'buy'

Eindec names CFO as acting chief executive

IPS Securex bags S$3.6m maintenance order from government agency

SPH Reit borrows A$205m to fund Australia mall stake purchase

498m new Ascendas Reit units to start trading on Dec 6

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 01:22 PM
Technology

Samsung to take on iPhone’s popularity with big camera overhaul

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co's response to Apple Inc's much-improved iPhone 11 cameras is going to be a giant...

Dec 6, 2019 01:04 PM
Consumer

Polar Water unveils latest product in recyclable cartons in green push

POLAR Water Distributor, a Singapore-based food service distribution company, has gone for fully recyclable...

Dec 6, 2019 01:02 PM
Transport

Jetstar pilots vote in favour of industrial action over pay deal

[SYDNEY] The pilots of budget airline Jetstar have voted in favour of industrial action that could delay flights in...

Dec 6, 2019 12:48 PM
Government & Economy

Almost 6m Filipinos lifted out of poverty in 2018, Philippines says

[MANILA] Nearly 6 million Filipinos were lifted out of poverty, the Philippine statistics agency said, as the...

Dec 6, 2019 12:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks gave US$745b to groups planning new coal power plants: NGOs

[PARIS] Financial institutions have channelled US$745 billion over the past three years into companies planning new...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly