Sasseur Reit to reopen Hefei outlet mall after virus-related closure

SASSEUR Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) will be reopening its Hefei outlet mall on March 13 following approval from the local government in Hefei, its manager said on Tuesday.

The Reit's sponsor, Sasseur Cayman Holding, will continue to roll out a series of marketing and promotional activities to welcome shoppers back on Friday, the manager said in a bourse filing during the midday trading break.

"The local team will continue to monitor the situation, step up cleaning and disinfecting routines and take necessary precautions," added the manager.

It is working closely with Sasseur Cayman Holding to reopen its two remaining outlet malls in Chongqing and Bishan.

The manager on Monday said it will be reopening its Kunming outlet mall on March 11.

As the Covid-19 situation remains uncertain and fluid, the manager said it is unable to ascertain the full financial impact of the outbreak on the financial performance of Sasseur Reit.

It will provide updates on any material developments as and when they arise, the manager added.

Sasseur Reit units were down 1.5 Singapore cents or 2.1 per cent to 71.5 cents during the midday break.