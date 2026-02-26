Sasseur Reit’s H2 DPU rises 5.3% to S$0.03083

This is supported by resilient rental income under its entrusted management agreement model

[SINGAPORE] Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) on Thursday (Feb 26) reported a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.03083 for the second half of FY2025, up 5.3 per cent year on year from S$0.02929.

It will be paid to unitholders on Mar 26, with its record date on Mar 17.

The Reit’s DPU performance was supported by resilient rental income under its entrusted management agreement (EMA) model. EMA rental income for the second half rose 3.3 per cent on the year to 346.1 million yuan (S$63.6 million), from 335.1 million yuan.

Distributable income for H2 FY2025 was S$43.3 million, a rise of 6.5 per cent from S$40.6 million a year prior.

For the full FY2025, EMA rental income rose to 682.3 million yuan, a 2.7 per cent increase year-on-year increase. Distributable income also increased to S$85.7 million, up 2.8 per cent on the year.

Total outlet sales in H2 stood at 2.4 billion yuan, and 4.6 billion yuan for FY2025.

Aggregate leverage as at Dec 31, 2025 was at 25.1 per cent, with an interest coverage ratio of 4.7 times.

The weighted average lease expiry was at 1.9 years.

Portfolio occupancy stood at 98.8% in Q4 2025, supported by a well-diversified trade mix.

Looking ahead to 2026, Vito Xu, chairman of Sasseur Asset Management, said expanding domestic demand and stimulating consumption are expected to remain central policy priorities in China.

“These initiatives are anticipated to provide continued support for the steady and sustainable growth of the outlet retail sector.”

Units in Sasseur Reit ended flat at S$0.685 before the release of results.