“At the heart of it, ‘digital’ is about understanding what the customers want, what the end users internally need and then connecting the dots for them, to deliver journeys and experiences that are seamless,” says Serene Koh, head of group digital business and transformation, global consumer financial services, OCBC.

BEING able to understand and positively impact end users is the most important part of making a transformation initiative successful, said OCBC’s Serene Koh.

“If the people that we’re designing for cannot tell me that they feel (the impact of the changes), then we have failed,” said Koh, who is head of group digital business and transformation, global consumer financial services at OCBC.

Koh is known among her colleagues as a decisive and logical leader. These traits have helped her and her...