The Business Times
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Sats’ next lap will lean on AI, F1-style telemetry – and hot wings

Its strategy includes a central, data-enabled platform and expanding its aviation and food businesses

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Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Sun, Jul 19, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • Sats will establish a control centre for its operations in future that will use artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve performance.
    • Sats will establish a control centre for its operations in future that will use artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve performance. PHOTO: SATS

    [SINGAPORE] Sats wants to borrow a page from Formula 1 to boost its own performance all over the globe, using real-time data and artificial intelligence to help run its expanding aviation and food logistics network.

    Kerry Mok, its president and CEO, said: “In an F1 race, teams are getting a continuous data feed from car telemetry. You have a strategy team that takes the data, analyses it, and that helps the team make decisions. I look at that and say, ‘This is perfect for us’.”

    Sats is in the midst of building a group-level, AI and data platform to boost overall performance and decision-making. At the same time, the Singapore Exchange mainboard-listed company is continuing the expansion of its key businesses of gateway services and food solutions.

    ToplineSATSAviationFood industryLogistics

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