You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SATS posts 7.6% lower Q2 net profit of S$60.7m

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 6:58 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SATS on Tuesday announced that net profit for the second quarter ended Sept 30 fell 7.6 per cent on lower cargo volumes and investments in growth initiatives.

Net profit was S$60.7 million compared with S$65.7 million a year ago, while revenue improved 9.8 per cent to S$497.4 million. Earnings per share was 5.4 Singapore cents, down from 5.9 cents in the second quarter of the previous financial year.

For the half-year ended Sept 30, net profit fell 11 per cent to S$115.4 million from S$129.6 million year-on-year. Revenue grew 7.8 per cent to S$962.5 million.

Earnings per share was 10.3 Singapore cents compared with 11.6 cents a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SATS has declared an interim cash dividend of six cents per share, which was the same amount declared in the corresponding period of the previous year. The dividend is payable on Dec 11.

SEE ALSO

SATS Q1 net slips 14.4% on macro headwinds

While the slowdown in trade and economic growth is resulting in weaker cargo volume in key markets, SATS continues to invest in growth opportunities such as its subsidiaries GTR and Country Foods, it said.

SATS shares closed flat at S$5.09 on Tuesday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical posts S$0.75m Q3 net loss, reverses year-ago profit

Oxley posts Q1 net profit of S$12.2m, reverses year-ago loss

KrisEnergy Q3 loss widens to US$16.7m on lower oil prices, sale volumes

Amaravati capital city startup area project terminated: Sembcorp

AEM names ST Engineering's Chandran Nair group president

Yanlord raises cash offer for United Engineers to S$2.70 apiece from S$2.60

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 06:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore's Temasek considers first euro-bond sale since 2016

[LONDON] Singapore's Temasek Holdings is eyeing its first euro-bond sale in almost four years, as low borrowing...

Nov 12, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 12, 2019 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical posts S$0.75m Q3 net loss, reverses year-ago profit

MAINBOARD-LISTED Thomson Medical Group posted a net loss of about S$751,000 for the third quarter ended Sept 30,...

Nov 12, 2019 06:12 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares gain 0.8% ahead of Trump's US trade policy speech

SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index (STI) managed to recover most of its 0.7 per cent loss on Monday closing 27.15...

Nov 12, 2019 05:56 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.58...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly