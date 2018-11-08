You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sats Q2 earnings dip 9% to S$65.7 million due to one-time gain absence

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 7:36 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

SECOND-QUARTER earnings for ground handler and in-flight catering services provider Sats came in at S$65.7 million or 9 per cent lower from S$72.2 million a year ago. 

This was the result of the absence of a one-time S$7 million gain on disposal of assets as well as lower contribution from associates and joint ventures. Excluding the one-off item, Sats' net profit for the three months ended September would have been 0.8 per cent or S$500,000 higher than a year ago.

Weaker net profit for the second quarter translated to a lower earnings per share at 5.9 Singapore cents, down from 6.5 Singapore cents in the corresponding period a year ago.

Notwithstanding the lower net profit, the Straits Times Index constituent generated a higher revenue of S$453.1 million, up 4.2 per cent from S$434.8 million last year. This was achieved on the back of increased volume growth in food solutions and gateway services. Food solutions’ revenue rose S$6.1 million or 2.5 per cent to S$250.9 million, while gateway services’ revenue was higher by S$11.9 million or 6.3 per cent at S$201.6 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Excluding the deconsolidation impact of Sats HK, the group's second-quarter revenue would have improved S$22.2 million or 5.2 per cent, with gateway services’ revenue reflecting a higher growth of S$15.8 million or 8.5 per cent.

For the half year, Sats' net profit inched up 0.1 per cent from S$129.5 million to S$129.6 million year-on-year. Earnings per share remained unchanged at 11.6 Singapore cents.

Revenue grew 3.6 per cent from S$861.3 million to S$892.5 million, underpinned by volume growth in both food solutions and gateway services. 

Revenue contribution from food solutions was higher by S$12.5 million or 2.6 per cent to S$490.4 million, while gateway services’ revenue improved S$18.4 million or 4.8 per cent to S$401.2 million. Excluding the impact of deconsolidation of Sats HK, the group’s underlying revenue would have increased S$46.8 million or 5.5 per cent.

Sats has declared an interim dividend of six Singapore cents per share, on a par with last year’s. The dividend is payable on Dec 7.

Sats' chief executive officer Alex Hungate said in an earnings conference call that in the near term, trade tensions and weakening sentiment are impacting emerging market currencies and trade volumes. At the same time, higher oil prices and competition in the airline industry will continue to result in pricing pressures on Sats. Despite these, with aviation volumes and demand for safe and quality food set to increase, the group intends to pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

Shares of Sats closed at S$5.11 on Thursday, up 12 Singapore cents, before its financial results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Courts Asia swings into S$3.1 m net loss in fiscal Q2

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire Gyeonggi-do logistics property for 37.85b won

City Developments' Q3 net profit rises 10.4% to S$162m

Maybank gives Hyflux more time to execute agreement for Tuaspring

Best World earnings surge 145% in Q3; declares 1.2 S cent dividend

OUE C-Reit Q3 DPU shrinks to 0.55 Singapore cents

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
5 In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

doc72ocek601j4g1jnn3gs_doc72fpkzq1rw511i98on8u.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening