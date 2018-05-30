You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SATS Q4 profit slips 1.8%; slowdown in food solutions offset by pickup in gateway services

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 8:06 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

FOURTH quarter net profit at in-flight catering service provider SATS inched down 1.8 per cent from a year earlier to S$65.4 million, with a slowdown in the food solutions business offset by a stronger showing in gateway services.

Revenue for the three months ended March 31 was S$423.5 million, down 0.5 per cent over the same period last year.

This came as turnover in the food solutions business declined 2.4 per cent to S$228.3 million, while gateway services' revenue grew 1.7 per cent to S$194.7 million despite the sale of SATS HK Limited.

The quarter also recorded a non-operating income of S$8.5 million posted by the group's Japan subsidiary, TFK Corporation, for the disposal of its Brazil unit, Tokyo Flight Kitchen Restaurantes and its investment property.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share for the quarter came in at 5.9 Singapore cents, from six Singapore cents a year earlier.

Net asset value per share was S$1.464 as at March 31, from S$1.439 on the same date last year.

For the full year, the company recorded net profit of S$261.5 million, up 1.4 per cent. Revenue was 0.3 per cent down at S$1.72 billion.

Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit opens 22-for-100 preferential offering until June 11

Yoma Strategic Q4 profit slides 85.5% to S$3.5m; brings hot pot chain to Myanmar

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

Rising tide will lift all, says SME banker

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
4 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
5 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

BT_20180530_JOYCE_3454077.jpg
May 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rising tide will lift all, says SME banker

BT_20180530_ITALY_3454122.jpg
May 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Italy close to losing investors' trust: BOI

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening