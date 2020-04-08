You are here

Savings from pay cuts at Starhill Global Reit to be passed on to unitholders

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 8:45 PM
THE board of directors and top executives at Starhill Global Reit (SGReit)’s manager will take paycuts in light of the Covid-19 situation, the savings of which will be passed on to unitholders as part of a 10-per-cent reduction in base management fees payable by SGReit for the next three months from April.

The board of directors will take a 20 per cent cut in directors’ fees. The chief executive officer and chief financial officer will each take a pay cut of 10 per cent, while other senior staff will have their salary reduced by 5 per cent.  The cuts will be effective for three months from April 2020 and will be reviewed at the end of the period. 

SGReit will switch from quarterly to semi-annual distribution from the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The manager said the move will allow for better capital management and cost-saving, given the need to maintain "financial flexibility until (there is) more visibility on the pandemic".

The next distribution period will be for the six-month period from Jan 1 to June 30, 2020. SGReit will also adopt the announcement of half-yearly financial statements from the financial year ending June 30, 2021.

The total amount of rental rebates given out in response to Covid-19, including those to be extended to tenants within the portfolio of SGReit, amount to about S$13.6 million. Of this, S$10.8 million relates to the property tax rebates to be received from the Singapore government.

Units in SGReit closed at 41.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday, down 1 Singapore cent or 2.35 per cent.

