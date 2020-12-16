SBS Transit partners RATP to vie for new business

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SBS Transit has partnered France's public transport operator RATP Dev to vie for new business prospects in the Singapore rail industry.
A new, jointly-owned company will be set up and helmed by staff selected from both organisations, SBS and RATP Dev said in a joint...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes