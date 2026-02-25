The Business Times
SBS Transit shares jump 10.4% to new record on S$0.4065 dividend

It’s rewarding shareholders with final dividend of S$0.0866 and special dividend of S$0.3199 per share

Deon Loke

Published Wed, Feb 25, 2026 · 10:07 AM
    • SBS Transit is paying a total dividend of S$0.4960 per share for 2025, including the interim dividend of S$0.0895.
    [SINGAPORE] Shares of SBS Transit rose S$0.36 or 10.4 per cent to hit S$3.80 at 9.12 am on Wednesday (Feb 25), reaching an all-time high for the counter.

    The rise comes on the back of the transport group’s release of its full-year financial results on Tuesday, where it said it is rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of S$0.0866 per share and a special dividend of S$0.3199 per share.

    This will result in a total dividend of S$0.4960 per share for 2025, including the interim dividend of S$0.0895. It represents a payout ratio of 253 per cent.

    The dividends were announced despite full-year net profit falling 13 per cent year on year to S$61.2 million, as revenue and operating profit both declined.

    SBS Transit said that the board proposed the special dividend after a “review of the group’s capital requirements and funding needs”. According to its balance sheet, the company has deposits and bank balances of almost S$400 million.

    The final and special dividends are payable if approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting on Apr 23.

    ComfortDelGro, a multi-modal global transport group, is the majority shareholder of SBS Transit.

