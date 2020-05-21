You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SBS Transit's Q1 profit after tax nearly halves, led by fall in public transport services

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 6:18 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SBS Transit's profit after tax fell 46.1 per cent on the year to S$11.1 million for the first quarter, led by a decline in public transport services.

The group, which is 75-per-cent owned by ComfortDelGro Group, said that "the path of recovery to normal is expected to be very gradual", with social distancing expected to continue even after Singapore's lockdown period is over. 

It recorded a more than 80-per-cent drop in public transport ridership during the lockdown period (termed "circuit breaker") compared to pre-Covid-19, as most workplaces were closed. 

SBS said it has over S$250 million in available cash and bank facilities undrawn to "underpin" the continuity of the business. Still, non-essential capital expenditure will be deferred as the group focuses on managing cash. 

The group's directors had their fees cut by 20 per cent since April. This will be reviewed at the end of June; otherwise, it will continue till the end of the year.

SEE ALSO

ComfortDelGro Group's board and senior management to take pay cuts

For the first quarter ended March 31, revenue was down 3.3 per cent year on year to S$339 million, SBS said in an update on Thursday. This was led by a decline in public transport services, which recorded lower service fees and ridership. 

Other commercial services also contributed to the fall, largely owing to lower advertising. 

Shares of SBS, trading cum-dividend, closed unchanged at S$2.79 on Thursday before the announcement. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hyflux clarifies report in Middle Eastern media on Utico

Geo Energy seeks to buy back US$154m notes at steep discount and remove put option

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian raises SPH target price, cites potential unlocking of value from assets

Perennial, Shun Tak donate 5 million surgical masks to Singapore's social service sector

HC Surgical: Vanda 1 asked for early redemption of S$5m bond on 'amicable grounds'

Thomson Medical directors take 20% fee cut, managers forgo bonus

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 06:37 PM
Transport

Japan to seek extradition of men arrested in US over Ghosn escape

[TOKYO] Japan said on Thursday it was working to secure the rapid extradition of two men arrested in the United...

May 21, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

May 21, 2020 06:29 PM
Government & Economy

Japan may end Tokyo state of emergency as early as next week: PM

[TOKYO] Japan may lift the state of emergency in Tokyo as early as next week if new coronavirus infections remain...

May 21, 2020 06:21 PM
Energy & Commodities

Covid-19 pandemic causes labour shortage for Malaysia's palm industry

[KUALA LUMPUR] Travel restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are...

May 21, 2020 06:10 PM
Government & Economy

US to fly aid into Russia where coronavirus cases are climbing

[MOSCOW] A US military transport aircraft was expected to deliver a first batch of medical aid to Russia on Thursday...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.