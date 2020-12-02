SC Capital unit proposed as Eagle Hospitality Reit's new manager

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SCCPRE Hospitality Reit Management has been proposed as the new manager for Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (EH-Reit), part of stapled group Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT). The announcement was made a day after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ordered EH-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes