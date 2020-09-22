Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
AMID mounting public scrutiny and a police report lodged by a "Big Four" accounting firm, Singaporean duo Nelson and Terence Loh are looking to off-load their recently-acquired stake in Catalist-listed Axington Inc, according to several sources.
