SCI shares jump on Day 1 of ex-entitlements trade; Sembmarine inches lower

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
INVESTORS piled into shares of Sembcorp Industries (SCI) on the counter's first day of trading excluding entitlements, while Sembcorp Marine (SMM)'s stock fell.
On Wednesday, SCI climbed to finish at S$1.17, with 50.6 million shares changing hands, making it the third...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes