You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SCI unit divests stake in Chinese wastewater treatment plant operator

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 5:56 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SEMBCORP Industries' (SCI) wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp (China) Holding Co, has signed a conditional agreement to divest its 80 per cent stake in Sembcorp Lianyungang Water Co (SLWC) to its local partner for 120 million yuan (S$23.7 million).

Sembcorp said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday that the consideration was decided taking into account SLWC's book value, relevant transaction multiples and the settlement of an outstanding loan. SLWC runs an industrial wastewater treatment facility in the Lianyungang Lingang Chemical Industrial Park in China.

The divestment is in line with Sembcorp's capital-recycling efforts, and the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Sembcorp said.

Sembcorp shares ended at S$2.49 on Tuesday before the announcement, up eight Singapore cents or 3.32 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Fragrance Group to launch Jervois Treasures in Tanglin at prices starting from S$1.37m

DLF Holdings warns of H1 loss on tough operating environment

Corn refiner Luzhou Bio-Chem warns of Q2 loss

Alliance Mineral requests trading halt pending an announcement

Nico Steel says able to meet S$40m market cap to exit watch list in 'reasonable time'

CapitaLand Mall Trust Q2 DPU up 3.9% to 2.92 S cents

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Rooftop of Hmlet Portofino, Singapore.png
Jul 23, 2019
Garage

Co-living firm Hmlet raises US$40m in Series B round

Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Lakepoint condo in Jurong up for collective sale with S$640m reserve price

BP_Oei Hong Leong_230719_37.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong wins long-running Vancouver property case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly