Scoot offering voucher refunds for flight rebookings

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 11:05 AM
Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA), on Monday said it would offer voucher refund for the full value of bookings made on or before March 15, 2020 for travel up to May 31, 2020, with immediate effect.
PHOTO: AFP

The move follows SIA saying it would waive all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before March 15, 2020 for travel up to May 31, 2020.

Scoot will also be launching a self-service portal to issue the voucher refunds to eligible customers. The portal will be ready in a few days.

The budget carrier added that the vouchers are valid for 12 months and can be used for rebooking travel at a later date.

A one-time free date change will also be extended to flights booked on Scoot's website, mobile app or WeChat mini booking site between March 15 and May 31. This will be for travel up till March 31, 2021.

"These policies will support customers with the flexibility to defer their travel plans in view of the current situation, which is unprecedented and has been developing very quickly," Scoot said in the statement.

SIA shares were trading at S$6.68 as at 10.46am on Tuesday, down S$0.06 or 0.9 per cent.

