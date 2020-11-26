Scoot to offer inflight portal for low-touch travelling experience

Scoot will be launching a new inflight portal in phases beginning from December.

SCOOT will be launching a new inflight portal in phases beginning from December, to better meet the expectations of passengers during the pandemic and the post-Covid world.

Scoot passengers will be able to order food, shop for duty-free items, play games and browse travel content among performing other functions on the one-stop shop via the portal.

Called ScootHub, the portal is accessible from passengers' own devices and they can log on without an Internet connection when on board the plane.

At a media preview of the portal on Thursday, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines said that the transition from physical to digital inflight menus, duty-free catalogues and magazines reduces surface contact, giving flyers a peace of mind about safety on board.

Scoot's chief executive Campbell Wilson said at the event that the pandemic has accelerated the rollout of the portal, but he declined to share the development cost.

In cutting out the physical catalogue and the menu, Scoot will reduce paper consumption by more than 156 tonnes of paper or the equivalent of over 2,000 trees. This could in turn help Scoot to save over 13 tonnes of fuel and reduce 41 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, because of a lighter weight.

Presently, Scoot flies to 15 cities including Hong Kong.