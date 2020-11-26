You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Scoot to offer inflight portal for low-touch travelling experience

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 1:26 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

qcrVyyIA.jpeg
Scoot will be launching a new inflight portal in phases beginning from December.
PHOTO: SCOOT

SCOOT will be launching a new inflight portal in phases beginning from December, to better meet the expectations of passengers during the pandemic and the post-Covid world.

Scoot passengers will be able to order food, shop for duty-free items, play games and browse travel content among performing other functions on the one-stop shop via the portal.

Called ScootHub, the portal is accessible from passengers' own devices and they can log on without an Internet connection when on board the plane.

At a media preview of the portal on Thursday, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines said that the transition from physical to digital inflight menus, duty-free catalogues and magazines reduces surface contact, giving flyers a peace of mind about safety on board.

Scoot's chief executive Campbell Wilson said at the event that the pandemic has accelerated the rollout of the portal, but he declined to share the development cost.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In cutting out the physical catalogue and the menu, Scoot will reduce paper consumption by more than 156 tonnes of paper or the equivalent of over 2,000 trees. This could in turn help Scoot to save over 13 tonnes of fuel and reduce 41 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, because of a lighter weight.

Presently, Scoot flies to 15 cities including Hong Kong.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 01:51 PM
Consumer

Marina Bay Sands adds mixed-reality tech to hybrid event studio

MARINA Bay Sands has added mixed-reality (MR) capabilities to its hybrid broadcast studio launched in August,...

Nov 26, 2020 01:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Rising demand for tech roles in financial sector may lead to supply-demand mismatch: MAS

SINGAPORE's financial services sector has remained resilient against the economic toll of the Covid-19 pandemic,...

Nov 26, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore industrial production sees surprise 0.9% fall in October

SINGAPORE'S factory output fell 0.9 per cent year on year in October with a decline in electronics output,...

Nov 26, 2020 12:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Japan bird flu outbreak spreads to farm in third prefecture

[TOKYO] Bird flu has been detected in a third Japanese prefecture, the agriculture ministry said, as a wave of...

Nov 26, 2020 12:19 PM
Government & Economy

Over 2,400 US Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, a six-month high: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday registered more than 2,400 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, according...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Singapore shares decline as global rally cools; STI opens 0.6% lower

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for