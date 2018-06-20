You are here

Scoot's inaugural Berlin flight 95% full

Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 1:45 PM
Scoot completed its inaugural non-stop long-haul flight to Berlin from Singapore on Wednesday with 95 per cent of the seats occupied, the budget brand of Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced in a press release.
The German capital is Scoot's third long-haul destination after Athens in Greece and Honolulu in the US state of Hawaii, both launched in 2017. Scoot will ply the Singapore-Berlin route four times a week.

The 311 passengers on the widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliner originated from Singapore, Indonesia and Australia, among other countries. About half of them were between 18 and 35 years old, Scoot said.

SIA shares traded at S$11.15 as at 1.37pm on Wednesday, up by 0.36 per cent or four Singapore cents.

