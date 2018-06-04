You are here
TOPLINE
Scouring the region for growth, sector leaders
JP Morgan Asset Management's Asia Growth Fund - delivering 38.6% over the last year - is co-run by Joanna Kwok, one of the top 10 performing female managers.
THE asset management world is dominated by men so it was refreshing to come across Joanna Kwok who not only runs the Asia Growth Fund at JP Morgan Asset Management, but is also ranked among the top performers.
According to a Citywire ranking report in 2017, Hong Kong-based Ms Kwok is
