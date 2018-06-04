You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
TOPLINE

Scouring the region for growth, sector leaders

JP Morgan Asset Management's Asia Growth Fund - delivering 38.6% over the last year - is co-run by Joanna Kwok, one of the top 10 performing female managers.
Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20180604_LSTOPLINE4_3459556.jpg
The focus is on growth companies with a quality bias because over the long term, they can generate good cash and will outperform, Ms Kwok says.

THE asset management world is dominated by men so it was refreshing to come across Joanna Kwok who not only runs the Asia Growth Fund at JP Morgan Asset Management, but is also ranked among the top performers.

According to a Citywire ranking report in 2017, Hong Kong-based Ms Kwok is

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Alliance Mineral former CEO and executive director dispose 37m shares for S$12.6m

China Taisun's board suspends trading on counter

Mary Chia granted extension to announce FY18 results, conduct AGM

Vard widens Q1 loss

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
4 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BP_SGX_040618_3.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

Jun 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Vard Holdings, Rex Int'l, Mary Chia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening