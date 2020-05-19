Sea Ltd's Q1 loss narrows to US$280.8m as revenue doubles

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE-based Sea Ltd on Monday posted a net loss of US$280.8 million for the first quarter to March, after chalking up US$689.6 million of losses a year ago.
The company, which operates gaming arm Garena and e-commerce platform Shopee, managed to narrow its losses in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes