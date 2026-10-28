Sea’s financial services arm Monee should consider an IPO on SGX

NEWS ANALYSIS

A dual listing is one of the options the local bourse can offer

Monee runs the payment services and loans on Sea’s e-commerce platform Shopee and gaming platform Garena. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] As New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)-listed Sea weighs the pros and cons of a listing for its financial services arm Monee, it could consider a venue closer to home, such as the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

In a memo to employees on the ninth anniversary of Sea’s initial public offering on Oct 20, CEO Forrest Li revealed that the company “may ring the bell again”, citing Monee’s potential as a public company.

“Going public could give it the resources and the room to go further and faster than it can today,” he said.