Seatrium up 4.2% on S$50 million savings target ahead of full-year earnings

Expected savings come amid the group’s divestment of non-core assets

Seatrium is due to announce its full-year financial results on Thursday. PHOTO: SEATRIUM

[SINGAPORE] Shares of marine and offshore specialist Seatrium rose on Monday (Feb 23) morning on news of its S$50 million savings target in annualised operational cost.

The counter was up at S$2.25 as at 9.24 am, an increase of 4.2 per cent or S$0.09 from its latest closing price of S$2.16 on Friday. Some 9.6 million shares changed hands.

As at 10.59 am, it eased to S$2.21, still up by 2.3 per cent or S$0.05. With close to 15.3 million shares transacted, it was one of the top traded counters on the Singapore Exchange by volume.

Seatrium is due to announce its full-year financial results on Thursday.

Divestment of non-core assets

On Monday, Seatrium announced that it expects to achieve more than S$50 million in annualised operational cost savings by early 2026 through the divestment of non-core assets.

As part of the group’s asset portfolio optimisation strategy, the divestments will help optimise its cost structure, enhance asset utilisation and sharpen its competitive edge.

The expected savings follow several transactions involving the divestment of shipyards, tugboats and equipment across Singapore and Indonesia.

These include the recent disposals of the AmFels yard in Texas and the divestment of its unit Guanabara Navegacao, a special purpose vehicle that owns two platform supply vessels – both of which were announced in 2025.

Key divestments include the S$22 million sale of its Karimun Yard in Karimun island, Indonesia, in December. This was executed through Seatrium’s subsidiary Karimun Sembawang Shipyard and followed a binding agreement with Tirta Segar Alami, an entity linked to Indonesian conglomerate Salim Group.

They also include the S$104 million sale of a 17-tugboat fleet to KST Maritime and Maju Maritime, and the S$16.9 million sale of its Can-Do 2 floating dock in January, This is alongside the S$12.5 million divestment of its Crescent Yard in Singapore to Mooreast Holdings, slated to complete by Q1 2026.

In its latest Q3 business update in November, Seatrium reported a S$16.6 billion net order book as at end-September. This comprised 24 projects with deliveries extending through 2031, with new orders largely from returning customers.

Then, the group reported it was making “steady progress” towards its 2028 financial targets. This includes its 2028 revenue target of S$10 billion to S$12 billion, amid factors such as its order book, optimisation of operational efficiencies and divestments of non-core assets.