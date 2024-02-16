Seatrium bags retrofit project for carbon-capture and storage system

SEATRIUM’S long-term favoured contract partner Solvang awarded the group a project for the full-scale retrofit of its 7-megawatt carbon-capture and storage (CCS) system.

It marks the world’s first full-scale, turnkey CCS retrofit on a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier, said Seatrium on Friday (Feb 16).

Works are scheduled to start in Q3.

Solvang, a Norwegian shipping company, transports LPG and petrochemical tonnage.

Seatrium’s scope of work under the project will include basic design, engineering, procurement, upgrading of electrical and automation systems, as well as the integration of a carbon-capture and compression or storage system.

This will be carried out on Solvang’s 21,289 cubic-metre ethylene carrier named Clipper Eris.

The year-long project aims to use amine cleaning technology to capture 70 per cent of carbon dioxide in exhaust gas emitted from the vessel’s main engine. It will involve the entire value chain for handling carbon dioxide, including liquefaction and storage on board the vessel.

Solvang’s fleet director Tor Ask said: “If the pilot project is successful, we intend to install the technology on some of our vessels, including newbuilds, thereby contributing to a faster take-up of the technology.”

Alvin Gan, executive vice-president of Seatrium Repairs and Upgrades, said he expects the volume of such maritime decarbonisation upgrading and retrofitting projects to grow in the coming years.

The latest project win takes Seatrium’s existing partnership with Solvang to “a new level of collaboration”, in support of the group’s collective energy-transition goals, he added.