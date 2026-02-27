Seatrium delivers vessel to Maersk for Empire Wind project targeted by Trump’s stop work order

The vessel will advance the wind farm’s mission to deliver clean and reliable energy to 500,000 homes

Seatrium's new vessel is due to set sail in March for its first assignment at the Empire Wind project located off the coast of New York. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Seatrium has delivered a wind turbine installation vessel to its customer, Maersk Offshore Wind, which will facilitate the development of a wind farm.

The vessel, which was built and custom-engineered by Seatrium for the purpose of installing some of the world’s largest offshore wind turbines, is due to set sail in March for its first assignment at the Empire Wind project located off the coast of New York.

There, it will play a pivotal role in the project, in advancing the wind farm’s mission to deliver clean and reliable energy to 500,000 homes, said the offshore and marine specialist on Friday (Feb 27).

William Gu, executive vice-president of Seatrium Energy (Marketing), noted that the vessel represents a “major step forward” for the global offshore wind sector.

“We are proud to deliver this unique vessel to our partner, Maersk Offshore Wind, to advance the progress of the end customer’s wind farm development,” Gu said.

The vessel’s delivery on Thursday comes after the completion of sea trial activities and final readiness evaluations.

Seatrium noted that the next-generation vessel has a feeder-based installation design that enhances operational efficiency, as it is equipped with a stabilising system that can hold feeder vessels for the transfer of offshore wind components in high sea states.

This feature improves installation efficiency by extending the operational weather window, Seatrium said. This ensures the vessel can carry out uninterrupted installations, improves operational efficiency and reduces total cost and time of installation.

The group noted that the feeder-based installation solution design feature is compliant with the US Jones Act and can also be deployed in other geographies.

Seatrium shares closed Thursday 3.2 per cent higher at S$2.28, before the news.