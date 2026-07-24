The Business Times
business-time-50

Seatrium expects ‘material’ improvement in H1 profit

This is on the back of divestment gains and progressive margin improvements, says the company

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source

Benicia Tan

Published Fri, Jul 24, 2026 · 06:29 PM
    • Seatrium reported on Feb 28 that its profit for H2 2025 rose 48.3% to S$179.3 million.
    • Seatrium reported on Feb 28 that its profit for H2 2025 rose 48.3% to S$179.3 million. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Offshore and marine group Seatrium on Friday (Jul 24) said that it expects to record “a material year-on year improvement” in net profit for its first half of the year, due to divestment gains and progressive margin improvements.

    The company will be releasing its H1 FY2026 results on Jul 31.

    Seatrium reported on Feb 28 that its profit for H2 2025 rose 48.3 per cent to S$179.3 million, from the previous corresponding period. For the full year, its net profit doubled to S$323.6 million, from S$156.8 million in FY2024.

    This was on the back of stronger margins, revenue growth in the oil and gas and offshore wind segments, as well as lower net finance costs.

    The company announced in May that it is eyeing more than S$28 billion in project opportunities over the next two years, as the Middle East conflict escalates the global race to secure energy supply.

    Shares of Seatrium closed S$0.03 or 1.4 per cent lower at S$2.13 on Friday, before the profit guidance.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    seatriumProfit guidance

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Wu, the owner of car dealership Allmotoring.sg, is alleged to have carried out the offences from February 2019 to November 2024.

    Car dealer charged in S$1.1 million tax evasion case involving Porsches, Ferraris, Rolls-Royces

    Temasek Global Investments CEO Chia Song Hwee believes AI can help lower the probability of missing out on good investments.

    How Temasek is leveraging AI for better all-round performance

    The income upgrade has rendered the Philippines “too wealthy” to qualify for the concessional foreign aid and development loans.

    Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More