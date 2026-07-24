Seatrium expects ‘material’ improvement in H1 profit

This is on the back of divestment gains and progressive margin improvements, says the company

Seatrium reported on Feb 28 that its profit for H2 2025 rose 48.3% to S$179.3 million. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Offshore and marine group Seatrium on Friday (Jul 24) said that it expects to record “a material year-on year improvement” in net profit for its first half of the year, due to divestment gains and progressive margin improvements.

The company will be releasing its H1 FY2026 results on Jul 31.

Seatrium reported on Feb 28 that its profit for H2 2025 rose 48.3 per cent to S$179.3 million, from the previous corresponding period. For the full year, its net profit doubled to S$323.6 million, from S$156.8 million in FY2024.

This was on the back of stronger margins, revenue growth in the oil and gas and offshore wind segments, as well as lower net finance costs.

The company announced in May that it is eyeing more than S$28 billion in project opportunities over the next two years, as the Middle East conflict escalates the global race to secure energy supply.

Shares of Seatrium closed S$0.03 or 1.4 per cent lower at S$2.13 on Friday, before the profit guidance.