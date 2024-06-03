The Business Times

Companies & Markets

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Seatrium inks MOU with M1 to explore 5G connectivity in yards

The company’s CEO says it marks a milestone in the group’s digital transformation journey

Mia Pei

Mia Pei

Published Mon, Jun 3, 2024 · 09:04 AM
Share this article.

Seatrium has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with M1 to enhance yard operations with 5G network.

This is part of Seatrium’s digital strategy, which aims to establish a smart yard equipped with “future-proof ultra-high-speed connectivity”, said the offshore and marine group on Monday (Jun 3).

The partnership aims to explore 5G connectivity within Seatrium’s yards in Singapore. This would allow for a range of digital capabilities, such as smart video analytics and artificial intelligence, to enhance the group’s overall operations.

Seatrium said the collaboration, in addition to 5G exploration, may also extend into other M1 services including internet of things applications, surveillance, and cyber security to support its operational needs.

Chris Ong, chief executive officer of Seatrium, said that this partnership marks a milestone in the group’s digital transformation journey.

“By harnessing the advanced capabilities of 5G technology coupled with M1’s robust enterprise solutions, we are committed to fostering innovation and enhancing efficiency throughout our operations and business processes,” he added.

SEE ALSO
Green fuel transition presents retrofitting opportunity for shipyards, with some caveats
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

Shares of Seatrium : 5E2 0%closed on Friday down 2.2 per cent or S$0.04 to S$1.76.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

5G
M1
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

STOCKS

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here