Seatrium renews ship repair contract for 43 LNG carriers docked in South-east Asia

SEATRIUM has renewed its long-term favoured customer contract with two maritime companies to repair, refurbish and upgrade a combined fleet of 43 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers docked in South-east Asia.

The contracts, inked with GasLog LNG Services and Shell International Trading and Shipping Company, will run from 2024 to 2029, Seatrium said on Wednesday (Feb 14).

They were awarded to the group’s wholly owned subsidiary, Seatrium Repairs and Upgrades. It will also support joint planning, information and experience sharing.

The renewals come weeks after Seatrium announced a contract win from Greece’s TMS Cardiff Gas to repair and upgrade LNG carriers. The contract included the refitting of 17 LNG carriers in Singapore.

On Feb 2, Seatrium said both companies will work towards achieving sustainable targets when it comes to quality, health, safety and the environment.

Seatrium’s shares were trading 1.1 per cent or S$0.001 lower at S$0.088 as at 10.03 am on Wednesday.

