Seatrium unit seeks US$55.7 million from FPSO contract partner over ongoing dispute, commences arbitration

Jurong Shipyard also faces a US$79.6 million payment demand from its contract partner Petrobras Netherlands’ parent company

As the arbitration proceedings by Petrobras Netherlands are at a preliminary stage, Seatrium says it is “unable to definitively ascertain the financial impact”. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Seatrium unit Jurong Shipyard has commenced arbitration proceedings against Petrobras Netherlands in relation to an ongoing dispute surrounding a contract.

Jurong Shipyard is seeking US$55.7 million from Petrobras Netherlands, in relation to a contract both entered in June 2004 for the conversion of a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, said Seatrium on Tuesday (Feb 10).

The sum is a portion of a larger US$152.3 million amount that Petrobras Netherlands had agreed to pay Jurong Shipyard under a 2008 settlement agreement for both parties to resolve all issues surrounding the contract and to mutually release each other from past claims arising from it.

The settlement agreement came about after contract underwent various amendments in 2006 and 2007, to adjust price and reflect cost increases from foreign exchange and market movements. In 2007, the Brazilian Federal Court of Accounts commenced an audit process for the contract.

Through the arbitration, Jurong Shipyard is asserting that Petrobras Netherlands is in breach of the settlement agreement and is seeking to prevent it from making further attempts to demand payments.

Seatrium noted that it has no balance sheet exposure to the US$55.7 million and that no provision has been made.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Petrobras Netherlands withheld paying US$55.7 million of the total sum it agreed to pay Seatrium, pending a final decision of the Brazilian Federal Court of Accounts.

Jurong Shipyard has “expressly reserved its right to claim the withheld amount through arbitration”.

While the Brazilian court in November 2023 issued its final decision relating to the P-54 Contract, such that the basis for withholding the US$55.7 million was “no longer applicable”, Petrobras Netherlands continued to withhold the amount, said Seatrium.

Additionally, Petrobras Netherlands’ parent Petroleo Brasileiro issued a demand letter to Jurong Shipyard, claiming US$135.3 million for alleged overpayments under the P-54 Contract.

After deducting the US$55.7 million withheld under the settlement agreement, Petrobras Netherlands’ parent demanded a net payment of US$79.6 million from Jurong Shipyard.

As the arbitration proceedings and the recovery attempts by Petrobras Netherlands are at a preliminary stage, Seatrium said it is “unable to definitively ascertain the financial impact, if any, arising from these proceedings”.

“The financial impact will be dependent on the final outcome of the arbitration proceedings; there is no financial impact on the company expected at this juncture,” said Seatrium.

The counter closed Monday 1.5 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$2.09.