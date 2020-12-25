You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SEC allows NYSE IPOs to skip underwriting; observers see benefits for investors, firms

Fri, Dec 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201225_NYSE_4381747.jpg
Under NYSE's plan, when stock changes hands once trading commences new shares will get priority over secondary ones. This will give companies a better chance at reaching their fundraising goals.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

HOT tech companies and other startups will soon be permitted to raise money on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) without paying big underwriting fees to Wall Street banks, a move that threatens to upend how United States initial public offerings (IPOs) have been conducted for decades.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday that it had approved an NYSE Group plan for so-called primary direct listings. The change marks a major departure from traditional IPOs, in which companies rely on investment banks to guide their share sales and stock is allocated to institutional investors the night before it starts trading. Instead, companies will now be able to sell shares directly on the exchange to raise capital - something that's not been previously been allowed.

Direct-listing IPOs have been limited to date, as they've mostly been used by businesses that wanted to create liquidity events for early investors or management to cash out by selling stock, as opposed to issuing new shares that attract billions in fresh money.

In September, workplace management software maker Asana and Palantir Technologies, the data-mining company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, used direct listings to go public.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The SEC sign-off of NYSE's plan follows months of wrangling, including a decision made earlier this year to halt consideration of the proposal at the request of the Council for Institutional Investors (CII), a group that represents major pension funds and endowments.

CII had argued that the plan eroded investor protections and might make it more difficult for shareholders to sue over material misstatements or omissions made during the IPO process.

NYSE rejected those criticisms and disputed that the changes will increase risks to investors - arguments that ultimately won out. Getting the rule done under SEC chairman Jay Clayton, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, might prove important for the exchange and Silicon Valley. That's because there's no guarantee an SEC chief picked by President-elect Joe Biden would approve NYSE's proposal.

Now that the SEC is allowing firms to raise fresh capital through direct listings, both critics and backers agree that they could become much more popular.

"This is a game changer for our capital markets, levelling the playing field for everyday investors and providing companies with another path to go public at a moment when they are seeking just this type of innovation," NYSE president Stacey Cunningham said in a statement.

One reason why startups and their venture capital backers might favour direct listings is that there could be less of a gap between the offering price set by bankers and the pop that often ensues on the first day of trading.

For instance, Airbnb opened at US$146 a share during its IPO earlier this month - a much higher valuation than its US$68 listing price. That arguably cost the company and its early backers US$4 billion, with professional investors who were allocated shares reaping the benefits.

"This is huge & will hopefully end 40 years of mispriced IPOs through an old antiquated process," Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist at Benchmark, wrote on Twitter. "It's very exciting to see the SEC enable innovation in this way."

Even if banks don't underwrite direct listings, they'd still be expected to make fees advising companies that go public. As an example, Palantir paid out tens of millions of consulting fees as part of its offering, according to a regulatory filing.

Under NYSE's plan, when stock changes hands once trading commences new shares will get priority over secondary ones. This will give companies a better chance at reaching their fundraising goals. Venture capitalists have long advocated for greater use of direct listings, in part because the arrangements don't require investors to wait for lockup periods to expire before they can sell their shares.

Some advisers to companies are sceptical that the change will deter businesses from pursuing traditional IPOs. Lise Buyer, a managing partner at Class V Group, said there are better ways than a direct listing to minimise big gains on the first day of trading, if that's a company's intention. "It's a construct that doesn't solve any problem for anyone," added Ms Buyer, whose firm helps startups prepare for public listings. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

AmBank upgrades Malaysia Reits to 'overweight'

AMTD International gets new CEO, chairman, vice-chairman

Ezion's Q3 losses widen to US$224.5 million

Robi Axiata, unit of Malaysia's biggest telco, surges on debut

Keppel Land to sell London office building

STI rises 0.3%, joining in festive cheer with regional bourses

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 25, 2020 12:46 AM
Government & Economy

EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

[LONDON] Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it...

Dec 24, 2020 06:31 PM
Banking & Finance

MUFG promotes managing director Hanzawa to bank unit CEO

[TOKYO] Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group named its managing director Junichi Hanzawa, 55, as the head of its...

Dec 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 24, 2020 06:15 PM
Banking & Finance

China issues rules on social credit system amid public concerns

[BEIJING] China has issued guidelines on developing its social credit system, which is aimed at promoting trust in...

Dec 24, 2020 06:10 PM
Government & Economy

Brexiteer Farage says UK will be too closely aligned to EU

[LONDON] Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Thursday that he suspected the United Kingdom would remain far too...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

Marina Bay Sands caught in net of whales and murky waters of third-party transfers

MUFG promotes managing director Hanzawa to bank unit CEO

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Keppel, SATS, ARA Logos, AMTD

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for