Second Chance Properties expects H1 net profit to ‘decrease significantly’

Tan Nai Lun

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 7:12 pm
The expected decrease in first-half earnings is likely due to lower gains on disposal of investment properties.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Second Chance Properties

MAINBOARD-LISTED company Second Chance Properties expects net profit for its first half ended Feb 29, 2024 to “decrease significantly” on year.

This is compared to net profit of S$9.2 million in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday (Mar 19).

The expected decrease is likely due to lower gains on disposal of investment properties in H1. The company disposed of two investment properties this year, while it had seven disposals in 2023.

Second Chance Properties also recorded unrealised foreign exchange gains in H1 2023, but expects it will post unrealised foreign exchange losses in H1 2024.

It said it is still in the process of finalising the results, and expects its unaudited financial statements to be released on or around Mar 27.

Shares of Second Chance Properties closed flat at S$0.23 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Financial results

Retail

Property investment

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Airbus CEO says Boeing’s problems are bad for whole industry

Novo Foundation, Nvidia team up to build Danish AI supercomputer

Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking Bitcoin

Yen falls in defiance of historic BOJ shift

China’s Ant Group appoints new president in biggest reshuffle since regulatory revamp

All eyes on whether US Federal Reserve will make explicit promise to cut interest rates

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article