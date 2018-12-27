You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Second Chance Q1 profit down 90% to S$218,000 on securities losses

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 8:13 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Second Chance Properties saw first-quarter net profit plummet 90 per cent to S$218,000 for the three months ended Nov 30, 2018, compared to S$2.23 million in the year-ago period, it said in a results release on Thursday night after the market closed.

This was despite revenue rising 5.7 per cent to S$6.47 million from S$6.12 million in the year-ago period. Revenue from its apparel, gold and securities segments rose, though properties revenue fell 4.7 per cent. Profit from operations was also steady at S$2.5 million.

Contributing the most to the loss was its securities segment, which reported a S$0.95 million loss in the first quarter of the 2019 financial year, compared to a S$0.97 million profit in Q1 2018. This was mainly because, in the new financial year, an unrealised loss of S$2.09 million was recorded on financial assets held for trading purposes, compared to an unrealised gain of S$0.04 million in the year-ago period, said Second Chance.

Earnings per share were 0.03 Singapore cent, compared to 0.3 Singapore cent in the year-ago period. No dividend was declared.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Looking ahead, Second Chance noted that Singapore's economic growth is expected to slow in 2019. In Malaysia, the company retains only its flagship First Lady apparel store, having closed all other retail outlets there, but this flagship is expected to be profitable. For Singapore retail, Second Chance said: "First Lady Singapore is facing great challenges mainly from stiff competition, and changes have been implemented to reverse the losses."

Second Chance expects its gold business to remain profitable, but noted that downward pressure on retail rents coupled with loss of rental income from properties sold will result in lower rental income in its properties segment.

Second Chance shares closed unchanged at 22 Singapore cents on Thursday before the results announcement.

Companies & Markets

Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX

Manulife US Reit worries lifted after release of proposed US tax regulations

LTC extends exit offer to Jan 10

Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008

Alliance Mineral Assets suspends trading pending announcement

Overseas expansion key for healthcare sector in 2019 and beyond: analysts

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
3 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
4 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc73diz72ybl21md0a8gn5_doc73an294rsypso46k2p3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

China, US trade negotiators to hold talks in Beijing on Jan 7

doc73dj3rs6cpc11se7xi5b_doc73an294rsypso46k2p3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_asia_271218_6.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit worries lifted after release of proposed US tax regulations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening