Secura Group expects net loss for Q2 as it issues profit guidance

SECURA Group is expected to report a net loss for the three months ended June 30, the security solutions provider said in a profit guidance issued on Friday.

The Catalist-listed firm announced in a regulatory filing that based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of financial year 2019.

The losses for 2Q2019 are mainly attributable to non-recurrence of overseas contract and loss incurred on a system integration project which had since been completed. The company is still in the process of finalising the financial results for the second quarter.

Details of the company's financial performance will be disclosed when it releases its unaudited consolidated financial results by Aug 1.

Secura issued the profit guidance after the market had closed, with its shares ending flat at S$0.063.