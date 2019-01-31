Secura Group names new chief

SECURITY solutions provider Secura Group on Thursday announced the appointment of former Wearnes Automotive executive, Barry Kan Kheong Ng, as CEO and executive director, with effect from Feb 1, 2019.

The former chief, Paul Lim Choon Wui, had announced his resignation in October 2017 “to pursue his personal interests and to spend more time with his family”.

Secura said that Mr Kan, 63, has almost three decades of experience in regional management and business development. During his tenure at Wearnes Automotive, headquartered in Singapore, he managed various global brands including the Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Jaguar and Volvo Trucks franchises in Singapore.

"He was also responsible for the introduction of some of the brands into new territories such as Brunei, Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand. When he took over the helm as the managing director of the Prestige division, he oversaw more than 500 employees in South-east Asia including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. He was also instrumental in driving the group’s growth through the acquisition of new brands such as Bugatti, Land Rover and McLaren," it said.

Before joining Secura, Mr Kan was an executive director of Fastrack Autosports (Iskandar), where he spearheaded the conceptualisation and planning of a development project in the Iskandar Development Region, Malaysia.

The search for a candidate for the position has gone on for more than a year.

The group on Thursday also said it has appointed Joey Matthias Lim as non-executive and non-independent director; and Christina Teo Tze Wei as independent director, with effect from Feb 1, 2019.

Mr Lim, 46, is currently the senior vice-president of Kestrel Capital, a private investment company where he has been leading corporate affairs and special projects since 2016. Ms Teo, 45, is the co-founder and currently, the CEO of Singapore-based start-up UCARE.AI, an artificial intelligence-powered technology enabler for health data and solutions.

Meanwhile, Tan Wee Han, executive director and chief financial officer, has resigned due to an increase in work and personal commitments, according to a separate disclosure.