Secura unit wins S$13.5m unarmed security services contract

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 9:24 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

CATALIST-listed Secura Group, through its subsidiary Soverus Pte Ltd, has clinched a S$13.5 million contract to provide unarmed security services to a a Singapore multinational conglomerate.

The 36-month contract runs from Feb 1, 2021 to Jan 31, 2024, with an option for a further one-year extension, said the group in a bourse filing on Thursday.

This brings its total order book to around S$53.7 million for contracts from security guarding, of which about S$25.1 million is expected to be fulfilled by Dec 31, 2021, and the remainder by February 2024.

Secura said its latest contract win is expected to contribute positively to, but is not expected to have significant impact on, the earnings per share and net asset value per share of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021.

Shares of Secura closed flat at 7 Singapore cents on Thursday.

