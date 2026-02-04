Securities financing gains traction among Singapore players amid global demand, wealth inflows

While interest for SGX stocks are still limited, equities reform can encourage more activity, observers say

Singapore’s transparent, pro-business environment also gives hedge funds and asset managers the confidence to set up in the Republic. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] More financial institutions in Singapore are eyeing the securities financing business, given increasing global demand and a growing supply of assets as wealth continues to flow into the Republic, observers said.

Singapore’s securities financing market is still relatively nascent compared with larger global centres, but it is growing rapidly, said Renu Menon, co-head of banking and finance at Drew & Napier.

“As investors focus more on liquidity and balance-sheet management, securities financing is becoming more widely used,” he said.