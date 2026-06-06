Seeking a job in finance? Internships are crucial for fresh grads, say observers

They help undergraduates build real-world experience, problem-solving and adaptability skills

The proportion of new finance hires in Singapore with prior internship experience grew more than six percentage points between 2020-2022 and 2023-2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Internships are becoming an increasingly important pathway for undergraduates seeking full-time roles in Singapore’s finance industry, said observers.

According to Chua Pei Ying, head economist at LinkedIn Asia-Pacific, the share of new finance hires in Singapore who had prior internship experience rose by more than six percentage points between 2020-2022 and 2023-2025. LinkedIn Singapore declined to give the absolute figure.

This comes as entry-level hiring in the Republic’s finance sector softened in the first quarter of 2026. Hiring of entry-level finance professionals fell 2 per cent year on year in Q1 2026, she said.

As firms continue to adapt roles and workflows in response to AI adoption, competition among fresh graduates entering the workforce has stiffened.

“The types of roles banks are hiring for continue to evolve, alongside greater use of artificial intelligence, technology and data in day-to-day work,” said Dean Tong, head of group human resources at UOB.

Internships a stepping stone into finance

Professor Lily Kong, president of Singapore Management University (SMU), said employers are now placing greater emphasis on candidates who can demonstrate potential, adaptability and the capacity to work alongside AI tools.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Tong noted that UOB has a “growing emphasis on problem-solving, adaptability and people skills, as roles become more dynamic and customer-focused”.

He added that strong domain knowledge remains important, with many roles now combining banking fundamentals with digital and data awareness.

The changing hiring landscape is prompting students to rethink how they prepare for finance careers.

Prof Kong said students are becoming more “strategic and aggressive” in their career planning by taking on multiple internships, pursuing industry certifications and developing AI-related skills earlier in their university journey.

“Internships help secure the jobs in banking, and indeed in any other role, provided they help students develop relevant skills that employers value,” she added.

According to Prof Kong, nearly one in two SMU graduates receives full-time job offers from their internship organisations, while at least one in three secures permanent positions through internship conversions.

Students adapt to an AI-driven job market

As competition for graduate roles intensifies, students are increasingly viewing internships not as an optional resume booster but as a critical first step into the industry.

Finance students today are more conscious of employability and job security amid rapid technological change and evolving industry demands, Prof Kong noted.

Lee Hwee Boon, head of group human resources at OCBC, said participation across the bank’s early-talent pathway programmes has increased steadily.

“Internship participation has grown steadily year on year, reflecting students’ desire for meaningful, real-world experience, as well as business leaders’ appreciation for the fresh perspectives they bring,” she said.

A final-year undergraduate at National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School, who declined to give her name, said students are becoming more intentional about accumulating relevant work experience before graduation.

“It is likely harder to secure roles without staying competitive,” the student said. “Having multiple internship experiences before entering the workforce is increasingly important in securing a full-time position.”

Another final-year NUS Business School student who wanted to be known as Ong said internship experience has become an important differentiator during recruitment.

“I think today’s recruiters want to see that you’ve already been in the room, not just studied it,” he said.

Leane Lim, an anti-money laundering risk management analyst at OCBC’s consumer banking division, joined the bank through the SGUnited Traineeships Programme in 2020, which helped her secure a full-time role. She said the experience provided an important entry point into the industry.

“The traineeship was a chance to get my foot in the door,” she said. “Focus on gaining real-world experience and learning new skills. Even if it is not your dream job, give it a shot. Every bit of experience helps.”

For many students, internships now serve as both a testing ground for career interests and a way to gain the experience employers expect from graduates.

Banks maintain commitment to graduate hiring

Despite concerns that AI could reduce job opportunities for fresh graduates, banks said entry-level hiring remains an important part of their long-term workforce strategy.

“We continue to build a strong, future-ready talent pipeline,” said UOB’s Tong.

Mukul Anand, head of people at HSBC Singapore, said the bank remains committed to developing early-career talent through graduate, apprenticeship and internship programmes.

“A strong pipeline of entry-level programmes (is) designed to attract and nurture junior colleagues across the bank,” he said.

Over the past four intake cycles, HSBC Singapore has taken in more than 280 students annually across all its programmes. The bank also hired around 40 fresh graduates in the past year.

Human skills remain indispensable

AI literacy has become one of the fastest-growing skills across all job functions studied in Singapore, including finance, said LinkedIn’s Chua.

The trend reflects how AI adoption is expanding beyond technical teams into everyday business operations. This may change the nature of work rather than eliminate the need for young talent.

“The real value of AI in finance comes when it works alongside people to generate new ideas and business value, not replace them,” she added.

Prof Kong said: “Expectations have risen as employers redesign roles and workflows in response to AI and emerging technologies.”

She added that graduates therefore need to remain adaptable, continuously refresh their skills and embrace lifelong learning.

As AI automates more routine tasks, employers are increasingly looking for graduates who can work effectively alongside AI tools while ensuring data security, accuracy and authenticity, noted Prof Kong.