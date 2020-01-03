You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp buying Veolia's public waste collection, cleaning businesses for S$28m

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 1:38 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SEMBCORP Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary SembWaste, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Veolia Environmental Services Asia to acquire Veolia ES Singapore and the public cleaning business of Veolia ES Singapore Industrial for about S$28 million, it said in a bourse filing on Friday.

The businesses to be acquired hold contracts for public and commercial waste and recyclable collections which cover recovery and recycling, public and commercial cleaning services, as well as associated properties which include a materials recovery facility, said Sembcorp.

Neo Hong Keat, Sembcorp Industries' senior vice-president (waste management), said sustainability needs scale in the environmental business.

"After the acquisition, SembWaste’s fleet of vehicles would have doubled to close to 400. Such scale will enable the business to invest in a more efficient trucking fleet using cleaner fuels."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The consideration, which will be internally funded and paid in cash, takes into account the earnings, book value of the business and existing contract values.

SEE ALSO

Sembcorp to buy remaining 5.95% stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited

It is subject to regulatory approval and is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of Sembcorp for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020.

Four public waste collectors serve six sectors in Singapore, according to the National Environment Agency's website. SembWaste serves two sectors while Veolia ES Singapore serves one - the Clementi-Bukit Merah sector.

The other two collectors are 800 Super Waste Management, which was delisted from the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board in August last year, and Colex Environmental. 

Sembcorp shares were down S$0.03 or 1.3 per cent to S$2.28 as at 1.02pm.

Companies & Markets

SGX primary-listed stocks buy back S$590m of shares in 2019

DBS adopts MSCI ESG ratings for its wealth management business

Broker's take: Singapore mobile market still tough, but 5G plans should lift telco share prices

GS Holdings, ISEC Healthcare, Pacific Radiance announce management changes

CDLHT hotel deals 'not prejudicial' to securityholders' interests: IFA

AGT says will commission valuer for buyout offer from parent firm

BREAKING

Jan 3, 2020 01:33 PM
Government & Economy

China to stick with inflation target of around 3% in 2020: sources

[BEIJING] China plans to keep its inflation target at around 3 per cent in 2020, unchanged from last year, policy...

Jan 3, 2020 01:31 PM
Government & Economy

Iran supreme leader vows 'severe revenge' for Soleimani killing

[TEHRAN] Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" after the United States killed the...

Jan 3, 2020 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

Carlos Ghosn's escape: What we know

[PARIS] From jumping bail and fleeing to Lebanon to be met with an arrest notice from Interpol, Carlos Ghosn's...

Jan 3, 2020 12:52 PM
Transport

Qantas named safest airline in the world, SIA comes in 6th

[SINGAPORE] The world's safest and most punctual airlines are in the Asia Pacific region.

Jan 3, 2020 12:50 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX primary-listed stocks buy back S$590m of shares in 2019

CLOSE to 80 primary-listed stocks repurchased shares worth some S$590 million last year, accounting for about two-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly