Sembcorp CFO returns to New Zealand; no replacement named

SEMBCORP Industries chief financial officer Graham Cockroft is quitting after two years to return to New Zealand, the mainboard-listed conglomerate said on Friday.

With the 57-year-old stepping down on Feb 28, Sembcorp added that it is "working on bringing in Mr Cockroft's successor", to be announced in due course.

Said Mr Cockroft, without giving further details: "I believe that it is the right time for me to enter the next chapter of my career, and I am looking forward to relocating back to New Zealand to be with family in these extraordinary times."

He was appointed in September 2018. Sembcorp president and chief executive Wong Kim Yin Graham said he had contributed to the group's strategic development, especially the demerger of the marine business.

There are no unresolved differences in opinion on material matters, or other issues that need to be flagged to shareholders, the board added in a bourse filing.

Sembcorp shares shed S$0.01, or 0.55 per cent, to S$1.82, before the announcement.