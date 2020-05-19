Sembcorp expects lower performance for energy segment

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SEMBCORP Industries expects the performance of its energy business to be "markedly lower" than last year due to reduced power demand and falling prices.
It said on Monday that while its energy operations continue to be supported by long-term contracts, the impact of the...
