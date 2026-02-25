Sembcorp H2 profit dips 5% to S$448 million

Lower earnings from gas and related services contribute to decline

Revenue for H2 falls 11% to S$2.9 billion from S$3.2 billion in the year-ago period. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Sembcorp Industries on Wednesday (Feb 25) reported a 5 per cent decrease in net profit to S$448 million for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, compared with S$473 million in the same period a year ago.

Lower earnings from the gas and related services segment contributed to the decline, but that was mitigated by the renewables and integrated urban solutions segments, said Sembcorp.

Shares of Sembcorp fell after the news, by S$0.14 or 2.2 per cent, to S$6.16 shortly after market open at 9.03 am.

Earnings per share for the half-year stood at S$0.252, down from S$0.2652 in H2 FY2024.

Revenue for H2 fell 11 per cent to S$2.9 billion from S$3.2 billion in the previous corresponding period.

This turnover drop was primarily due to lower offtake and pricing for electricity and gas in Singapore, as well as the absence of contribution from the divested Sembcorp Environment business.

A final dividend of S$0.16 was proposed, bringing the total annual dividend to S$0.25, a 9 per cent increase from the S$0.23 in FY2024.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2025, Sembcorp’s net profit was down 3 per cent at S$984 million from S$1 billion, while revenue eased 10 per cent to S$5.8 billion from S$6.4 billion.

Shares of Sembcorp closed S$0.05 or 0.8 per cent lower at S$6.30 on Tuesday.