Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) reiterates that it has complied with its disclosure obligations and adequately updated the market in relation to the legal proceedings involving its joint venture wastewater treatment company in China. The company had 16 months earlier in September 2018 issued an SGXNet announcement on this matter. The company had further in its 2018 Annual Report disclosed this again together with additional provisions.

PHOTO: SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD