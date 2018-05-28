Sembcorp hires Contact Energy CFO; current CFO Koh to head regional utilities business

SEMBCORP Industries has hired Contact Energy chief financial officer (CFO) Graham Cockroft to be its new group chief financial officer with effect from Sept 3, 2018, the rig builder announced on Monday before the market opened.

Sembcorp's current CFO, Koh Chiap Khiong, has moved on to head the group's utilities business in Singapore, South-east Asia and China within Sembcorp's Senior Leadership Council. Mr Koh has also been named chief transformation officer for the group.

Mr Cockroft has been Contact Energy's CFO for the past six years, before which he was the New Zealand integrated energy company's chief operating officer. He has also spent almost two decades at BG Group in various senior strategy, business development and operational roles primarily in the United Kingdom and South America, Sembcorp said.

Sembcorp chief executive Neil McGregor said that Mr Cockroft was picked after "an extensive global search".

"I am confident that Graham will be a great asset to our senior management team, with his strong international experience, finance background, and deep understanding of global gas, renewables, and merchant and retail power markets," Mr McGregor said.

Mr McGregor also expressed appreciation for Mr Koh's work as CFO over the past eight years.

"With our business facing a dynamic environment with changes in regulatory environment, market demands and fuel mix, Chiap Khiong has now stepped up to the challenge of leading our key utilities markets of Singapore, South-east Asia and China to deliver performance and growth," Mr McGregor said. "As chief transformation officer, he is also overseeing our efforts to strengthen our organisation and capabilities to support our strategy.”