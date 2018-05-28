You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp hires Contact Energy CFO; current CFO Koh to head regional utilities business

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 7:59 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SEMBCORP Industries has hired Contact Energy chief financial officer (CFO) Graham Cockroft to be its new group chief financial officer with effect from Sept 3, 2018, the rig builder announced on Monday before the market opened.

Sembcorp's current CFO, Koh Chiap Khiong, has moved on to head the group's utilities business in Singapore, South-east Asia and China within Sembcorp's Senior Leadership Council. Mr Koh has also been named chief transformation officer for the group.

Mr Cockroft has been Contact Energy's CFO for the past six years, before which he was the New Zealand integrated energy company's chief operating officer. He has also spent almost two decades at BG Group in various senior strategy, business development and operational roles primarily in the United Kingdom and South America, Sembcorp said.

Sembcorp chief executive Neil McGregor said that Mr Cockroft was picked after "an extensive global search".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I am confident that Graham will be a great asset to our senior management team, with his strong international experience, finance background, and deep understanding of global gas, renewables, and merchant and retail power markets," Mr McGregor said.

Mr McGregor also expressed appreciation for Mr Koh's work as CFO over the past eight years.

"With our business facing a dynamic environment with changes in regulatory environment, market demands and fuel mix, Chiap Khiong has now stepped up to the challenge of leading our key utilities markets of Singapore, South-east Asia and China to deliver performance and growth," Mr McGregor said. "As chief transformation officer, he is also overseeing our efforts to strengthen our organisation and capabilities to support our strategy.”

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's
2 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
3 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
4 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
5 Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_MAZARS_280518_4.jpg
May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BP_DBS_280518_5.jpg
May 28, 2018
Technology

DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening