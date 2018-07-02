You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries invests A$5m for majority stake in Australian clean energy firm

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 8:41 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

SEMBCORP Industries on Monday said that it has invested in an estimated 77 per cent stake in an Australian clean energy firm for A$5 million (S$5 million), as it moves to expand into the Australian renewable energy market. 

The deal with Australia's Vellocet Clean Energy (VCE) was signed with Sembcorp's wholly owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Energy Australia. VCE has capabilities in dealing with systems tied to solar microgrids and new forms of energy storage and distribution. A microgrid refers a small grid that runs independently or alongside a main power grid. Depending on their designs, microgrids can be used to power pockets of off-grid populations, serve as back-up generators, and store excess energy.

VCE targets the market for corporate power purchase agreements, which Sembcorp deems a newer segment of the market that presents scope for growth. Such agreements are contracts through which a business agrees to buy electricity directly from an energy generator. This contrasts with the more common approach of purchasing power from licensed electricity suppliers. A DLA Piper report noted that such long-term agreements offer financial certainty for the developers, thereby helping to bring about more renewable energy on the grid.

VCE is in active talks with potential customers, and has memoranda of understanding for a number of solar power projects, Sembcorp said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“In Australia, the retirement of older coal-fired facilities is creating a significant opportunity for the growth of cleaner energy solutions. At the same time, high retail power tariffs and network and transmission costs have resulted in a favourable outlook for corporate power purchase agreements and distributed energy. Against this background, it is an opportune time for Sembcorp to move into the market," said Neil McGregor, group president and CEO of Sembcorp.

“VCE will give us a good foothold to grow in Australia, in line with our strategy to rebalance our portfolio and complement our Singapore and Asian bases with other investments in developed markets, expand our low-carbon energy business and strengthen our portfolio of solutions that are closer to the customer."

Companies & Markets

CEO of LMIR Trust's manager resigns

Cache Logistics Trust's manager makes board changes

Keppel to fully divest stake in Vietnam property developer

Chip Eng Seng to buy Adelaide site for A$14.5 million, from company linked to group CEO

PropNex says BT report was not inaccurate

Sidek Hassan retires as chairman of Petronas

Editor's Choice

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BT_20180702_JLTOP2_3487119.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

More interest in green products: Soc Gen

Most Read

1 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
4 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
5 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc70tviqabqgo1fc2zj5xb_doc6vhbzk6tbszlz0vfc45.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates

doc70tviqabqgo1fc2zj5xb_doc6vhbzk6tbszlz0vfc45.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6u61jy10ebtp430sd1l.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Stocks

PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece

doc70tuxhzb5x11aq1wbcvu_doc70ns1pyuy8go4uj6p8u.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices down 1.5% in Q2 y-o-y; 2018 BTO supply to be cut to 16,000 from 17,000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening