You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 7:04 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SEMBCORP Industries (SCI) is providing Sembcorp Marine with a five-year subordinated loan of S$2 billion to help it retire S$1.5 billion of borrowings, it said on Friday.

To fund the loan, SCI will issue S$1.5 billion in bonds through a private placement underwritten by DBS Bank. SCI will fork out the balance of S$500 million from its existing resources and facilities.

The SCI bonds will be issued by July 20 and carry a 3.55 per cent coupon with a five-year maturity. Temasek Holdings will be one of the investors in the bonds.

The terms and conditions of the bonds are in line with SCI's existing medium-term note programme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move strengthens SembMarine's financial position amid the current downturn in the global offshore and marine industry, the Sembcorp Group said on Friday.

"The respective board of directors of Sembcorp Industries and Sembcorp Marine have considered a wide range of options and decided that the proposed financing option would be in the best interests of the companies," they said in a joint announcement.

SCI is Sembcorp Marine's largest shareholder.

The companies added: "While the offshore and marine industry has shown signs of recovery, such recovery is expected to be gradual and sustained new orders for Sembcorp Marine will take time to materialise. Working capital needs have also increased, especially for major engineering, procurement and construction projects."

The S$2 billion subordinated loan will be split into two facilities.

The Facility A loan is for S$1.5 billion and carries an interest of 3.55 per cent per annum. This loan will be used to retire SembMarine's existing debts.

The Facility B loan is for S$500 million and carries an annual interest of 1.91 per cent plus the Singapore swap offer rate. This loan will be used to meet SembMarine's working capital requirements.

The companies said: "Since 2009, Sembcorp Marine has made substantial strategic investments in yard and engineering capabilities, and acquired new technologies which allow it to offer diversified solutions across the offshore, marine and energy industries. For the 15 years prior to the current industry downturn which started in 2014, Sembcorp Marine delivered strong and consistent performance.

"It was profitable every year with cumulative net profit of approximately S$5.4 billion and distributed cumulative dividends of about S$3.5 billion. However, Sembcorp Marine's current financial performance and position have been affected by the prolonged and severe downturn of the global offshore and marine industry."

Assuming the S$2 billion is fully drawn as at March 31, SCI's gross debt-to-capitalisation ratio would increase from 56 per cent to 58 per cent, it said.

Companies & Markets

Anchor Resources to issue S$1m in non-convertible bonds for working capital

ISR Capital fails to meet SGX requirements to stay out of watch-list

ASL Marine's controlling Ang family U-turn on intention to fully subscribe to rights issue

F J Benjamin gets additional 12 months to exit SGX watch-list

Fragrance Group offers to buy back up to S$30m of its S$100m due-2021 notes

Cromwell E-Reit to buy six European office properties for 246.9m euros

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base
4 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
5 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_cbd2_2106.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

office.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Singapore Airlines, other carriers avoid parts of Iran-controlled airspace after US regulator's order

BP_Cromwell_210619_82.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to buy six European office properties for 246.9m euros

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening