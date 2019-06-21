Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan

SEMBCORP Industries (SCI) is providing Sembcorp Marine with a five-year subordinated loan of S$2 billion to help it retire S$1.5 billion of borrowings, it said on Friday.

To fund the loan, SCI will issue S$1.5 billion in bonds through a private placement underwritten by DBS Bank. SCI will fork out the balance of S$500 million from its existing resources and facilities.

The SCI bonds will be issued by July 20 and carry a 3.55 per cent coupon with a five-year maturity. Temasek Holdings will be one of the investors in the bonds.

The terms and conditions of the bonds are in line with SCI's existing medium-term note programme.

The move strengthens SembMarine's financial position amid the current downturn in the global offshore and marine industry, the Sembcorp Group said on Friday.

"The respective board of directors of Sembcorp Industries and Sembcorp Marine have considered a wide range of options and decided that the proposed financing option would be in the best interests of the companies," they said in a joint announcement.

SCI is Sembcorp Marine's largest shareholder.

The companies added: "While the offshore and marine industry has shown signs of recovery, such recovery is expected to be gradual and sustained new orders for Sembcorp Marine will take time to materialise. Working capital needs have also increased, especially for major engineering, procurement and construction projects."

The S$2 billion subordinated loan will be split into two facilities.

The Facility A loan is for S$1.5 billion and carries an interest of 3.55 per cent per annum. This loan will be used to retire SembMarine's existing debts.

The Facility B loan is for S$500 million and carries an annual interest of 1.91 per cent plus the Singapore swap offer rate. This loan will be used to meet SembMarine's working capital requirements.

The companies said: "Since 2009, Sembcorp Marine has made substantial strategic investments in yard and engineering capabilities, and acquired new technologies which allow it to offer diversified solutions across the offshore, marine and energy industries. For the 15 years prior to the current industry downturn which started in 2014, Sembcorp Marine delivered strong and consistent performance.

"It was profitable every year with cumulative net profit of approximately S$5.4 billion and distributed cumulative dividends of about S$3.5 billion. However, Sembcorp Marine's current financial performance and position have been affected by the prolonged and severe downturn of the global offshore and marine industry."

Assuming the S$2 billion is fully drawn as at March 31, SCI's gross debt-to-capitalisation ratio would increase from 56 per cent to 58 per cent, it said.