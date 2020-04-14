You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries launches renewable energy certificate aggregator platform

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 9:01 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SEMBCORP Industries has launched a renewable energy certificate (REC) aggregator platform backed by its renewable power capacity in China and South-east Asia, the conglomerate said on Tuesday.

RECs are tradable certificates or proofs of electricity generated by renewable sources. 

The platform puts RECs up for sale in bulk, combining Sembcorp's RECs with RECs from different sources. The group's own RECs will help ensure high liquidity on the platform, it said.

Sellers are guaranteed a sale of their RECs, regardless of quantity, as long as the RECs meet the authenticity criteria of Sembcorp's platform, Sembcorp said.

The platform utilises blockchain technology, which ensures transparency, integrity and better security for transactions, while the quality of RECs is verified by third-party validators, the group added.

SEE ALSO

Fullerton Health fully redeems US$175m perps on first call date

Swiss bank UBS and mainboard-listed property giant CapitaLand have signed on as participants.

Sembcorp said the platform is useful for companies that are part of RE100, a global renewable energy campaign in which firms pledge to use 100 per cent renewable energy by a certain date.

The platform will also allow individual consumers to monetise their RECs.

An upcoming feature will allow producers of renewable energy to install smart meters and link them to the platform to generate RECs directly, Sembcorp said.

Separately, Sembcorp will redeem its entire S$600 million 4.75 per cent subordinated, unsecured perpetual securities on May 20, the first call date.

In a filing on Monday evening, the conglomerate gave notice that it is electing to redeem all, and not some only, of the perps at the redemption amount – which is at par value – together with distribution accrued to May 20.

Upon redemption, the S$600 million perps will be cancelled and delisted from the Singapore Exchange. They had been issued in 2015 at par, under Sembcorp's S$2.5 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.

Sembcorp shares closed down S$0.02 or 1.3 per cent to S$1.56 on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 08:57 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SembMarine, Sembcorp, Chip Eng Seng, Singtel

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Apr 14, 2020 08:42 AM
Banking & Finance

SoftBank shares fall 3.5% after flagging first FY loss in 15 years

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp shares fell 3.5 per cent on Tuesday morning after estimating the Vision Fund will record...

Apr 14, 2020 08:16 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel prices S$250m notes due 2025

KEPPEL Corporation has priced S$250 million worth of five-year notes, at 2.25 per cent per annum. 

Apr 14, 2020 08:14 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher in cautious trade

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade, despite continued worries about the spread of the...

Apr 14, 2020 08:01 AM
Technology

Virgin Australia enters trading halt for aid, restructuring talks amid virus crisis

[SYDNEY] Cash-strapped Virgin Australia entered a trading halt on Tuesday, citing ongoing discussions involving...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.