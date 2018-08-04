You are here
Sembcorp Industries Q2 profit bolstered by utilities earnings
Net profit soars 46.8% to S$81.92 million, on a doubling of earnings for its utilities division
Singapore
SEMBCORP Industries saw its net profit for the quarter to June 30 surge 46.8 per cent to S$81.92 million on a doubling of earnings for its utilities division the first months after embarking on a new growth strategy.
Second-quarter earnings per share for the group that is
