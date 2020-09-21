You are here

Sembcorp launches fund to support community development with S$1.5m initial investment

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 1:29 PM
SEMBCORP Industries on Monday launched a fund to support essential workers, charities and migrant workers, with an initial investment of S$1.5 million.

To show appreciation to essential workers in the energy, water, waste and environmental services, the conglomerate is partnering the National Trades Union Congress to disburse S$500,000 to employees who have "courageously continued serving the community amid the pandemic", Sembcorp said.

About 2,500 eligible union members will each receive a one-time payment of S$200 in cash, the company said.

In collaboration with The Community Foundation of Singapore (CFS), a portion of the Sembcorp Energy for Good Fund will also be used to help smaller charities with limited reserves defray their operating costs.

The fund will provide S$350,000 to 35 eligible charities, enabling them to continue serving vulnerable individuals and groups in the community, Sembcorp noted. Depending on usage, each S$10,000 grant will help to cover the charity's utilities expenses for between six and 12 months on average.

Separately, Sembcorp and CFS have also provided mobile phone SIM card top ups to about 20,000 migrant workers to help them stay connected with their loved ones back home.

The Sembcorp Energy for Good Fund was launched in conjunction with the start of the firm's annual Sembcorp Gives Back week, a global employee-led volunteering initiative.

A month-long internal fundraising campaign in Singapore begins on Monday, where the fund will match staff donations dollar-for-dollar, with a target to raise some S$100,000.

These proceeds will go towards the CFS Sayang Sayang Fund, a fund driven by the community to support vulnerable groups adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Sembcorp added.

