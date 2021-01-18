Sembcorp names ex-CEO of CapitaLand as new independent director

Sembcorp Industries has appointed Lim Ming Yan as a non-executive and independent director, with effect from Monday.

SEMBCORP Industries has appointed Lim Ming Yan as a non-executive and independent director, with effect from Monday.

Previously the president and group chief executive officer of CapitaLand Limited, Mr Lim spent a decade leading CapitaLand's growth and expansion in China.

He currently holds 11 directorships on top of his new appointment at Sembcorp, including one as chairman of Workforce Singapore, which oversees the transformation of the local workforce and industry for economic growth.

Mr Lim's appointment comes a week after Sembcorp announced that its chief financial officer Graham Cockroft is quitting after two years to return to New Zealand.

Sembcorp shares were down S$0.01, or 0.55 per cent, to S$1.82 before the announcement.