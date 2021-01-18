You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp names ex-CEO of CapitaLand as new independent director

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 8:14 AM
yhuiting@sph.com.sg

file7cn0rjus9b920hb4grt.jpg
Sembcorp Industries has appointed Lim Ming Yan as a non-executive and independent director, with effect from Monday.
ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

SEMBCORP Industries has appointed Lim Ming Yan as a non-executive and independent director, with effect from Monday.

Previously the president and group chief executive officer of CapitaLand Limited, Mr Lim spent a decade leading CapitaLand's growth and expansion in China.

He currently holds 11 directorships on top of his new appointment at Sembcorp, including one as chairman of Workforce Singapore, which oversees the transformation of the local workforce and industry for economic growth.

Mr Lim's appointment comes a week after Sembcorp announced that its chief financial officer Graham Cockroft is quitting after two years to return to New Zealand.

Sembcorp shares were down S$0.01, or 0.55 per cent, to S$1.82 before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Rescue deals lift 2020 equity fundraising to 10-year high

Sunningdale latest to face activist investor Quarz

Civmec awaits bonanza from commodity rush, defence spending, infrastructure

Bets on 2021 economic recovery largely priced in

Normanton Park sells about one third of 1,862 units on first day

Petronas taps changing demand trends to grow downstream business

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 18, 2021 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on profit-taking following falls on Wall Street as US President-elect...

Jan 18, 2021 07:19 AM
Government & Economy

Trump administration slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others: sources

[NEW YORK] The Trump administration notified Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker Intel, that it is revoking...

Jan 18, 2021 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Russia detains Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, faces clash with Western nations

[MOSCOW] Police detained prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home...

Jan 18, 2021 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

England expands Covid-19 vaccination programme to more groups

[LONDON] England will launch the next phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday when it will start...

Jan 18, 2021 07:01 AM
Technology

Samsung's Lee faces sentencing for bribery charge after four years of trials

[SEOUL] A South Korean court will sentence Samsung Electronics heir Jay Y. Lee on a bribery charge on Monday, a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

Sunningdale latest to face activist investor Quarz

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Rescue deals lift 2020 equity fundraising to 10-year high

US CDC warns new virus variant could fuel huge spikes in Covid cases

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for